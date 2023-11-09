Sports News | Virat is Go-getter, What Sets Him Apart is His Mental Strength: Viv Richards

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. West Indies legendary cricketer Viv Richards feels that "mental strength" is a factor that has contributed to Virat Kohli's success and sets him apart as a prolific scorer and record-maker

Agency News ANI| Nov 09, 2023 09:48 PM IST
Sports News | Virat is Go-getter, What Sets Him Apart is His Mental Strength: Viv Richards
Virat Kohli (Photo: ICC/ Twitter)

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): West Indies legendary cricketer Viv Richards feels that "mental strength" is a factor that has contributed to Virat Kohli's success and sets him apart as a prolific scorer and record-maker.

Kohli scored runs at a decent average from 2019 to 2022 but went without scoring a century for three years. But last year he broke his barren run and scored his first T20I century in the Asia Cup clash against Afghanistan.

Since then Kohli has showcased exceptional form and in this World Cup, he went on to match the record of most ODI centuries of the iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Richards who witnessed Kohli's remarkable run in the tournament expressed his appreciation for the star batter.

"Virat is a go-getter and what sets him apart is his mental strength. He will have backed himself throughout, and on the occasions in the past when I have chatted with him and we have discussed things, his mental strength has always been evident. That has been key to pushing him through to how he is playing now. Very few players, or people, are built like that," Richards said in the ICC column.

"Many people have made comparisons between the two of us over the years, partly because of our shared intensity on the field. I love Virat's enthusiasm - even if he is fielding at long-on or long-off, when one of his bowlers hits the pad, he is appealing. He is always in the game and I like individuals like that," Richards added.

The iconic West Indies batter hailed Kohli for bouncing back from his struggles and playing the way he is in the World Cup against tough competitors, proving that form is temporary and class is permanent.

"Credit must be given to the backroom staff and everyone who backed him. So much was said about his form but he is back on top of his game. It is phenomenal to see an individual who has had his low points bouncing back and playing like this. They say form is temporary - and he has certainly proven that class is permanent. I am so happy for him, he looks so focused and he is a credit to the game of cricket," Richards said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Also Read | National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Maharashtra Finishes on Top, Services Take Second Spot.

    Also Read | NZ vs SL CWC 2023 Match Result: Trent Boult's Riveting Spell Spurs New Zealand's Five-wicket Win, Keeps Semifinal Hopes Alive.

    Also Read | National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Maharashtra Finishes on Top, Services Take Second Spot.

    Also Read | NZ vs SL CWC 2023 Match Result: Trent Boult's Riveting Spell Spurs New Zealand's Five-wicket Win, Keeps Semifinal Hopes Alive.

