Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 22 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli on Saturday became the third player to complete 1000-plus runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the match at Eden Gardens, the former RCB skipper played an unbeaten knock of 59 runs in 36 balls which was laced with four boundaries and three maximums.

With this knock, the stalwart batter completed the 1,000-run mark against the three-time champions. The other two batters to achieve this landmark are former Australia opener David Warner (1093) and former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (1070).

Earlier in the day before the IPL 2025 opener, Kohli was felicitated with an 'IPL 18' momento by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny during the opening ceremony.

Virat has been with RCB since the inception of the cash-rich league and captained the franchise from 2011 to 2023. He is the highest run-scorer in the tournament's history, with a whopping 8,004 runs in 252 matches, eight centuries and 55 half-centuries.

His dazzling run in the 2016 season, during which he garnered 973 runs with four centuries, stunning statistics have not been enough for the IPL's most accomplished batter to lift the trophy, highlighting the cruelty of team sport. Notably, the inaugural match of the IPL 2025 marks the 400th appearance in the T20 format.

Before the felicitation, Virat flexed his dance moves and grooved with Shah Rukh Khan on 'King Khan's chart-buster song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

Shah Rukh Khan, with his lively voice, had invited the stalwart on the stage. "The King of 22 yards and a billion hearts. Let's hear the loudest for one and only, the GOAT, Virat Kohli." (ANI)

