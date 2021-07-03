New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli and former cricketer VVS Laxman led the way in wishing India's veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on his 41st birthday on Saturday.

Harbhajan currently plays for two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders after he was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of last year's auction. He last played for India in 2016.

"Happy birthday Bhajju Pa. God bless you with a good life and lots of happiness. @harbhajan_singh," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Laxman also took to Twitter to wish him. "Wishing @harbhajan_singh a very Happy Birthday. May you experience depth of love and peak of happiness. Have a great day and a fabulous year ahead #HarbhajanSingh."

Harbhajan is still the highest wicket-taking spinner among active cricketers in the world. He has 417 scalps in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46 with 269 ODI wickets and 25 T20I wickets to his name.

Harbhajan played a vital role in India's World Cup-winning squads in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. Kuldeep Yadav, BCCI, ICC were also quick to congratulate Harbhajan on this special occasion.

"2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner. 1st Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick. 367 intl. games, 711 intl. wickets & 3,569 intl. runs. Here's wishing Harbhajan Singh -- one of the finest to represent #TeamIndia -- a very happy birthday," wrote BCCI.

Harbhajan is set to fly to UAE later this year to take part in the remainder of IPL 2021 for KKR. (ANI)

