Mullanpur, Apr 20 (PTI) Opener Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal smashed half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bengaluru crushed Punjab Kings by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League clash here on Sunday.

Chasing 158, Kohli (73 not out off 54 balls) and Padikkal (61 off 35 balls) shared a 103-run partnership, which formed the backbone of the massive win achieved with seven balls to spare.

Also Read | MI vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Get Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Indian Premier League Match 38.

Earlier, spinners Krunal Pandya (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) shared four wickets between them as Punjab Kings struggled to build momentum with RCB striking at regular intervals.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for the hosts with a 17-ball 33 after being invited to bat.

Also Read | KKR vs GT IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens.

Brief Scores.

Punjab Kings 157 for 6 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 33, Shashank Singh 31 not out; Krunal Pandya (2/25), Suyash Sharma (2/26).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 159 for 3 in 18.5 overs (Virat Kohli 73, Devdutt Padikkal 61).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)