Liverpool [UK], April 17 (ANI): Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract, extending his stay with the club and ensuring his leadership will continue into the upcoming seasons -- nearly seven and a half years after first arriving at Anfield, according to the official website of Liverpool FC.

This announcement comes shortly after Mohamed Salah also agreed to fresh terms with the Reds last week.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Why Was Ryan Rickelton Given Not Out Despite Clear Catch By Pat Cummins? How Heinrich Klaasen's Gloves Impacted The Decision? Check Out What Wicket-Keeper Rule Says.

"I'm very happy, very proud," Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com.

"There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it," he added.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans Set To Rope In Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka As Glenn Phillips’ Replacement For Remainder of IPL 2025: Report.

"It's a proud feeling, it's a feeling of joy. It's just incredible. The journey I've had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I'm so happy," he noted.

"It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool," he said.

"There wasn't any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I'm one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser - I'm really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling," he remarked.

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 and quickly established himself as one of the world's elite defenders. His commanding presence at the back has been instrumental in the team's success, helping them secure seven major trophies during his time at the club.

The Dutchman has made 314 appearances and scored 27 goals to date. His trophy cabinet includes the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, and two League Cups.

Individually, Van Dijk was crowned the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2019 and has been named in the Premier League Team of the Year on four occasions. That same year, he finished runner-up in the Ballon d'Or voting, narrowly missing out to Lionel Messi.

Appointed club captain in the summer of 2023, the 33-year-old will now look to add to his legacy as he leads Liverpool in pursuit of further silverware. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)