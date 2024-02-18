Hubli, Feb 18 (PTI) Sharath Srinivas and Vysakh Vijaykumar notched up stroke-filled unbeaten hundreds as Karnataka placed themselves in a prime position to push for an outright win against Chandigarh on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Sunday.

Wicketkeeper batter Srinivas (100, 160b, 11x4) and Vysakh (103, 141b, 10x4, 2x6) stitched together 198 runs for the sixth wicket stand as Karnataka declared their first innings at 563 for five.

It gave the home side a lead of 296 runs and at close Chandigarh have reached 61 for no loss.

Karnataka started the day at 268 for three, ahead by just one run with veteran batter Manish Pandey, overnight 102, having young Hardik Raj (49) for company.

They batted with purpose as Pandey motored to 148 and Hardik reached 82.

But their 239-run association for the fourth wicket ended when Hardik succumbed to left-arm spinner Karan Kalia, the most successful Chandigarh bowler (3/143). Karnataka were 354 for 4 then.

Kalia trapped Pandey leg before 11 runs later but the hosts found two more willing soldiers in Srinivas and Vysakh as both of them went on to make their maiden First-Class hundreds.

Karnataka are now second in Group C with 24 points behind Gujarat (25 points) and they will be looking for an outright win to top the group.

As things stand now, Karnataka can finish the group engagements with 27 points by virtue of their first innings lead. But an outright win, if it is by innings, will swell their tally to 31.

At Salem, Tamil Nadu are battling for a quarterfinals berth against Punjab. TN have 22 points and they have taken the first-innings lead over Punjab.

If the match ends in a draw TN will have 25 points, same as Gujarat, but they can go through to knockouts after logging a better Net Run Rate of 1.78 as against the Western side's 1.11.

But if they manage a win, then Tamil Nadu can have 28 points.

Brief scores: At Hubli: Chandigarh: 267 and 61/0 in 11 overs vs Karnataka: 563/5 declared (Manish Pandey 148, Sharath Srinivas 100 not out, Vysakh Vijaykumar 103 not out, Hardik Raj 82; Karan Kalia 3/143).

At Salem: Tamil Nadu: 435 vs Punjab: 274 all out and 180/4 (Nehal Wadhera 103 batting; S Ajith Ram 3/42).

At Agartala: Tripura: 149 and 333 all out vs Railways: 105 and 270/4 (Pratham Singh 113 batting, Mohammad Saif 106, M Murasingh 2/41).

At Porvorim: Goa: 317 and 143 vs Gujarat 346 and 117/3 (Aditya Patel 38 not out, Het Patel 46 not out) lost by 7 wickets.

