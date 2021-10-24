New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Dinesh Lad, the coach of Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur on Sunday said that he wants the 'Hitman' to perform well in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and give a perfect gift to Virat Kohli as he would be leaving the captaincy of the shortest format after the ongoing tournament.

India and Pakistan will square off against each other on Sunday evening in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and it will be after a gap of two years that these two teams will meet on the cricket pitch, having last played in the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

"We have high expectations from our team. Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, I hope these two have a good match and they put in a good performance which helps the team to win the game. Players would not be under pressure, it is sports and these things are part and parcel. Playing for the country is a big thing. In T20, you cannot predict the outcomes of a game, but the way our team is performing, I think our team has a good chance of lifting the Cup," Lad told ANI.

"MS Dhoni has been a tremendous captain, he has achieved everything so he will have a big role as a mentor and it will help the team. Our players played in the IPL in Dubai so they will be used to the conditions. I am sure that Rohit will perform well, I would want that Rohit gives a good performance and he gives a perfect gift to Virat Kohli," he added.

Excitement among the cricketing world is at an all-time high as arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up for the clash in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday.

Both teams will open their campaigns in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup with what is billed to be a mouth-watering clash. After almost over two years, Virat Kohli and Co. will face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan and rekindle the age-old rivalry. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been completely dominated by the Men in Blue.

Ahead of that match, Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary stated that the Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win.

"India's record against Pakistan is good. Our batting is good and since Bumrah came, India's bowling performance has improved. Because he is the leader of the pack in bowling. I have a feeling that this time Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win," he told ANI.

The stakes are at an all-time high with Kohli and Co. looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Both sides have a strong lineup and it will be about keeping calm and rising to the occasion when they set foot on the pitch on Sunday. (ANI)

