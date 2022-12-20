Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 20 (ANI): A revered figure in the world of cricket and brand ambassador for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022, Wasim Akram will attend the final of the tournament on December 23, 2022.

Talking about witnessing the final in Sri Lanka, Akram, who picked up 916 international wickets in his career, said his association with the Lanka Premier League has been terrific.

"I am excited to see the final. I have been following the league and have seen some superb performances from young domestic players," he said, as per an LPL release.

Tournament director, Samantha, said they are looking forward to welcoming Akram.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Wasim Akram to grace us with his presence for the final. The league has seen some exciting young players and I wish them best for their future," Samantha said.

Defending champions Jaffna Kings will be taking on Kandy Falcons in Qualifier one of the tournament on Wednesday.

The eliminator between Galle Gladiators and Colombo Stars will also take place the same day. (ANI)

