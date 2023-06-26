Brighton [UK], June 26 (ANI): Watford legend Luther Blissett believes that Brighton & Hove Albion's new member Joao Pedro will be a revelation for the club.

While speaking to the club's official page Blissett reflected on the fact that Pedro has the ability to take his game to a new level. He will particularly benefit from playing alongside experienced professionals like Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross and Adam Lallana, and many others.

Also Read | Kalidou Koulibaly Joins Saudi Pro League Side Al-Hilal From Chelsea, Becomes Latest Big Name to Move to Saudi Arabia.

"He has got experienced players around him who can guide and help him to be the best version of himself. We saw glimpses of his potential at Watford, we know he can score goals and he has lots of attributes but I think moving to Brighton will iron out some of the kinks in his game," Blissett said to brighton.com.

Pedro was named Watford's Player of the Season after scoring 11 goals in 35 matches in the 2022/23 campaign.

Also Read | Brandon McMullen’s Century, Chris Greaves’ Five-Wicket Haul Power Scotland to Convincing 76-Run Win Over Oman in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

His numbers speak of his undeniable talent, but Blissett believes that there are some parts of his game that need to be worked on and improved on. He feels Brighton will help him to grow as a player.

"He controls the ball well, he knows where the goal is, and his heading has improved. I think he will learn to have greater awareness during games, where he is on the pitch and when he needs to lay the ball off; get it, and pass it, one touch, maybe two touch - and if he starts to add those elements to his game he will be a very good player," he added.

For Pedro Brighton could turn out to be a pathway for success as the club has produced talented teenagers like Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso, and Facundo Buonanotte. All of them were given a chance to shine in the first team last season.

De Zerbi further went on to say that the best way for a young player to learn is to give them time on the pitch. But according to Blissett that luxury is something not all teams have.

"Brighton is not a club where you have to wait a lifetime to get opportunities, he is more likely to get his chance earlier but he will learn a lot more earlier than he would at one of the bigger clubs," Blissett signed off. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)