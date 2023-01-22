Manchester [UK], January 22 (ANI): Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident that he will be successful at the club as he attempts to bring back glory days to Old Trafford once again.

Ten Hag has made a great start to United manager after winning 21 of 29 matches in charge since joining the club from Ajax last summer and has overseen a 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Manchester United has been in an incredible form and is currently fourth in the Premier League table. They will play Arsenal away from home on Sunday.

United has not won a Premier League title since 2013 and experienced silverware almost six years back. But ten Hag is confident that the club can change with him at the helm of affairs.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"There are six or seven teams who can all win the Premier League because there are so many investments," the Dutchman said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"When you have the right philosophy and the right strategy, many more clubs can compete for the top positions. That is a great challenge and if you want to be there, you have to be really good," he added.

"You need consistency, you need a good strategy, consistency in the strategy, and you need hard work to compete there. If you want to win trophies, everything has to go in the right way," he added.

Ten Hag is confident that the club is on the right path with him in charge. "Yes, I am quite convinced of that process," he said, adding, "I think we are in the right direction, but it also means that we have to improve a lot if you want to compete in the future for the top positions because the competition will be really tough."

Entrusted with an unenviable rebuilding task at Old Trafford, Ten Hag's efforts have won praise, with his firm, fair management style instilling a sense of discipline in the team and helping him earn the trust and respect of his players.

"What I want to bring in is a culture of high standards and values," he said, adding, "Accountability, transparency, and honesty - they are the values I want to set and I want to control. I think that is the way to operate internally but also externally, so for instance with the media and the fans."

United currently sit fourth in the points table, having won 12 out of 19 matches, losing four and drawing three. They have a total of 39 points, eight points behind the table-toppers Arsenal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)