La Liga leaders Barcelona can go six points clear at the top of the Spanish La Liga points table when they take on Getafe at home. Having already won their first trophy of the season – SuperCopa de Espana – by defeating arch rivals Real Madrid, the confidence in the Barcelona camp is high. Xavi has done a wonderful job stabilising the club and after a tumultuous campaign in the Champions League, things are looking bright for the club. The La Liga race will be a challenging one form them given the dominance Madrid has enjoyed for the past few seasons but the squad certainly has the depth to fight for it. Opponents Getafe are 16th in the points table and head into the game on the back of successive defeats. Another loss will see them deflated and leave them inching towards the drop zone. Farmer Grows Lionel Messi’s Image in a Field After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Triumph (Watch Video).

Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are suspended for the tie as they serve their suspension. Ansu Fati will play as the central striker for FC Barcelona with Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha on the wings. Frenkie de Jong gets his opportunity to play in the midfield and he will likely occupy the defensive role allowing Gavi and Pedri to venture forward. Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen form the central defensive partnership.

Getafe will go with five at the back and Angel Algobia is also set to drop deep to make the backline compact. Enes Unal and Borja Mayoral will play as the two attackers in the final third and will depend on Portu and Juan Iglesias for crosses although with less possession, the attack is likely to be starved of clear-cut goal scoring opportunities.

Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match

The Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Camp Nou. The game will be held on January 22, 2023 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Barcelona vs Getafe clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can watch La Liga 2022-23 in India online. Viacom18 are the official broadcast partners. Fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch the Barcelona vs Getafe football match live streaming. Barcelona should secure an easy win at home with Getafe not posing any challenge.

