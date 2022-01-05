Panaji (Goa) [India], January 5 (ANI): Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli rued missed chances in the second half as they drew 1-1 against bottom club SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday.

The Blues came from behind to secure a point against SC East Bengal but should have walked home with all three as they missed a number of chances in the second half, most notably from Sunil Chhetri who is yet to score a goal this season.

"We lost two points. We played against a team that was defending very deep and that's usually difficult. And against a team like this it's important to not concede an early goal but we conceded an early goal and it made it more difficult. But we came back again and in the second half we played well. We had a one-on-one chance but we didn't score," said Marco Pezzaiuoli in a post-match press conference.

"I wanted Sunil (Chhetri) to invest more off the ball. When you just stand it makes it easy for the opponents to defend and when you have movement it causes the defence problems. That's what I wanted him to do," he added.

The head coach further said that Chhetri had a good chance to score and he wanted to use his energy from the bench like the last match.

"I don't want to talk about Sunil. The team lost two points and Sunil is one of our players. He is an important player. It depends on the situation. Today I was thinking of starting him but then I had to take one of Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh or Prince Ibara off and they had played well in the last match and that's why I didn't decide to change. I also wanted to use his energy from the bench like the last match. He had a great chance to score today in the second half," said the head coach. (ANI)

