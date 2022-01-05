The IPL 2022 is just a few months away and the megaevent is all set to welcome 10 teams for the upcoming tournament. The Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchise and are the new franchises this season. The Lucknow franchise has now debuted on social media and has asked the fans to suggest a name for the team. The fans on social media also did not disappoint him and chipped in responses. The IPL 2022 is s a few months away and the teams have also started making plans for the mega auctions. Gautam Gambhir Reacts After Being Named Mentor of Lucknow Franchise for IPL 2022, Writes, ‘The Fire To Win Still Burns Bright Inside Me’ (Check Post).

The teams right now are trying their level best to get the right combination of players. RP-Sanjiv Goenka group ha won the bidding war for the franchise for Rs 7,090 cr against the base price of Rs 2,000 cr set by BCCI. The group had earlier owned the franchises like the Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Super Giants. The RPS had even reached the finals of the IPL 2017 season but then lost to the Mumbai Indians. Now check out the tweet by team Lucknow and the reactions of the fans below.

Tweet by Team Lucknow:

Hope you like it

Lucknow Nawabs

Last one

Lucknow Lords is most appropriate name for a team based on the land of Lords.@TeamLucknowIPL just go for #LucknowLords as it is unique as well, since we don't have any other franchise name based on Lords(we only have a cricket ground, that too not in India!), so let's grab this. pic.twitter.com/464CWuX2Uh — Pratik Sinha 🇮🇳 (@realpratiksinha) January 5, 2022

The team has already set up their coaching department. Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower set to be their head coach while Gautam Gambhir. The dates for IPL 2022 auctions will be announced soon.

