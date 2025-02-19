Dubai, Feb 19 (PTI) Bangladesh have quality pacers and all-rounders at their disposal and they will rely on them to outsmart formidable India in their Champions Trophy opener here, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto asserted on Wednesday.

All said and done, Bangladesh will have their task cut out when they face two-time former champions India in a Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

"All departments we have to play well to have any chance against India. We have good memories against India. If we execute our plan we have a good chance," Shanto said during the pre-match press conference.

"We have got some good all rounders. We are depending on them. All teams are capable of winning. We fancy our chances. We are not thinking too much, we have some good fast bowlers.

"We are very happy to have fast bowler like (Nahid) Rana. If he plays, then he will do the job. We have good balance of spin and fast bowlers."

The 22-year-old Rana has done well in his nascent career, having taken 20 wickets in six Tests and four scalps in three ODIs for Bangladesh.

India will be without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who missed out due to a lower back injury.

However, Shanto said they are "not thinking of Bumrah or any other individual."

Dubai has so far hosted 58 ODIs with an average first innings score being 218, and Shanto said his batters will need to adapt to the conditions faster.

"In BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) couple of batters batted very well. We need to adjust. It's not very high scoring compared to Pakistan," he said.

"We have a lot of supporters. We expect crowd to come and support us."

