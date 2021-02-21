Southampton [UK], February 21 (ANI): Chelsea's Mason Mount is not happy after witnessing a draw against Southampton and said that his team looks at it as "two points dropped."

Chelsea and Southampton played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League here on Saturday.

"We look at it as two points dropped. We've been playing good stuff, getting good results and I feel like we need to be winning these games if we want to be pushing and fighting to finish as high as we can," the club's official website quoted Mount as saying.

During the match, Southampton went ahead in the 33rd minute with the help of Takumi Minamino's goal. The visitors equalised nine minutes after half-time through Mount's penalty, awarded for a foul on the midfielder by Danny Ings.

Mount feels that Chelsea could have scored more in the second half and they need to look at what went wrong.

"We controlled the game and had a lot of possession but we just weren't at it in the final third. The link-up wasn't really there, we weren't creating the chances and sometimes that can happen, especially with an early kick-off where it takes some time to get going," he said.

"In the second half, we were a bit more on it and maybe could have scored more with the chances that we had. We need to look at what we did wrong, where we can be better, which was in a lot of places today, and try to improve every day," Mount added.

Chelsea are placed on the fourth spot on the Premier League table with 43 points from 25 games. (ANI)

