Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI): Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson expects a tough game against quality opposition in Mumbai City FC as they welcome the Islanders to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru in the latest fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL), on Wednesday.

Bengaluru FC will be looking to consolidate their place in the top six with a win against the shield winners Mumbai City FC. The Blues are in the fifth spot with 28 points in the ISL standings.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC have confirmed their position at the top following a win against FC Goa in their last fixture and will look to continue their unbeaten streak.

Grayson appreciated the Islanders' achievement of winning the shield. However, he expects his players to engage in the brutal battle to try and stop Mumbai City FC's unbeaten run and win all three points against a team full of talented players.

"I want to congratulate Mumbai City FC for the title, who have been outstanding throughout the season and it takes a lot of doing to be where they are in the league. It is a fantastic achievement for them. Secondly, we want to try and stop them (the unbeaten run) and get the three points and we know we will be in for a tough game with a talented squad. We want to play our game to our strengths and weaknesses and enjoy games like these which is going to be a massive one for us," Grayson said in the official pre-match press conference.

Grayson is also aware of the threats the opposition pose and feels his team can deal with it considering the rich vein of form the Blues are in, having won their last six games on the spin. Grayson said confidence and belief will be key against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday.

"Our game plan does not change weekly and we will stick to the same game plan on Wednesday. It is always positive to try and score first, we need to be aware of the opposition threat but we are in a good run of form, my players are playing with confidence and belief so we are sure about it being another fantastic game," Grayson stated as quoted by the ISL website.

Mumbai City FC have scored the most goals (53) in the season and Grayson feels it is necessary that they need to keep the whole team quiet rather than a single player.

"With Mumbai, if we try to nullify a single player then there are other five or six who can hurt us as well, they (Mumbai City FC) have got some talented players and that is why they are the best all-around team in the division. We do have certain plans which would help us get a good result against them, with due respect to the opposition we do know that there are weaknesses in them as well," the Englishman stated.

Bengaluru FC have won five of their eight home games this season. Grayson praised the fans for the support they showed in the game against Kerala Blasters FC and expects the same kind of backing in a difficult game against Mumbai City FC.

"We want to have as many as we can at our fortress, the players do bounce off the energy from the fans. We want to fill the stadium with as many supporters as we can and if we manage to do that, I think it will be fantastic since two massive games are coming for us against Mumbai City FC and FC Goa," Grayson concluded.

Sandesh Jhingan accompanied head coach Simon Grayson in the official pre-match press conference. The defender has been a key player for the Blues this season, having featured in all their games. Jhingan wants his teammates to play together as a unit against Mumbai City FC.

"Mumbai City FC are a very good side, we have to tick all the boxes and everyone needs to play as a unit. It is a collective thing, we have to make sure we keep the house clean and get the goal to have a good game," Jhingan stated. (ANI)

