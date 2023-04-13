New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals played out a last-ball thriller against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday, but unfortunately went down by six wickets in the game. The Mumbai Indians bowled out Delhi Capitals for 172 before chasing the total down in 20 overs.

Speaking about the match, DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly said, "The loss certainly hurts, especially because of the way this team has played since 2019. But these things happen in sport. It's never easy when you lose. There are so many youngsters on our side and we'll take time to be a good team."

Also Read | IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of PBKS vs GT T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

When asked about the aspects that the team needs to improve upon, Ganguly said, "We'll have to bat much better. Axar was absolutely brilliant and that's why we got a score of above 170. We need others to stand up. Lalit bowled well on the wicket in Delhi. But the most important thing for us is to get together and put runs on the board."

The DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly also had a message for the Delhi Capitals players, "It can only be up from here and hopefully, the young boys will turn up on the high-scoring wicket in Bengaluru. You have to find a way to make a comeback. This has happened to everyone. When you play for a period of time, you will go through such phases. It's about going back to your rooms, looking at the mirror and asking yourself how can I change."

Also Read | Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs NZ 1st T20I in Lahore.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)