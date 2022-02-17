Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 17 (ANI): As the Kolkata Thunderbolts' juggernaut came to a halt after facing their first defeat in the Prime Volleyball League against the Hyderabad Black Hawks on Tuesday, Thunderbolts spiker Vinit Kumar laid emphasis on his team's need to learn from the defeat and rectify their mistakes in upcoming matches.

"We have been in good form as a team since the start of the tournament, but yesterday we played against a Hyderabad side that was at the top of the game on their day. We also made some mistakes during the game which gave them a chance to capitalise early in the third set. As a team, we need to learn from our mistakes in this match and bounce back stronger for the upcoming games," Kolkata Thunderbolts spiker Vinit Kumar reflected on his side's performance.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Napoli, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

"We have a really good group of players who have the right attitude and a good atmosphere in the team's dressing room. I believe we will be able to identify areas where we need to improve collectively as a team and work on these aspects in training. We have a chance to go far in the competition as long as we continue to evolve as a team," he added.

Kolkata Thunderbolts co-owner cum chairman Pawan Kumar Patodia remained upbeat despite his side's setback against the Hyderabad Black Hawks. Speaking about his team's performance after the match, he said, "We were unfortunate to come out second best against a challenging Hyderabad side yesterday, but I want to commend our performance. We stayed in the contest all throughout the match and didn't let our heads drop even when things weren't going our way. That is the mark of a team with great fighting spirit, and I'm sure that the boys are already focused on putting their best foot forward in our next game." (ANI)

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton Shuns Retirement Rumours, Makes an Official Appearance for Mercedes Ahead of W13 Car Launch (See Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)