Lewis Hamilton was said to be retiring for Formula 1 after his dismal outing at u Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. The event had witnessed Max Verstappen walking away with the Formula 1 2021 title. However, he has shunned all retirement rumours and made an official appearance for Mercedes ahead of their car W13 launch. Mercedes will unveil their new beast on February 18, 2022, and ahead of the launch, the social media account of the team shared a few pictures of Hamilton and also their new recruit George Russell. Nicholas Latifi Hired a Bodyguard Fearing Lewis Hamilton Fan Would Attack Him After Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

Lewis Hamilton had been away from social media for quite a long time and went on an unfollowing spree from Instagram. A petition was also filed to overturn the decision at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022. Many fans had touted that the Brit racer will not be seen in the circuit any longer. But then Hamilton made an announcement about his comeback and posted a picture of himself on social media. Many stalwarts including Serena Williams had welcomed the stalwart.

Now, let's have a look at the pictures posted by Mercedes below.

Another one

George Russell

George's W13 seat fit = ✅ Next stop... Launch day! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RlkX2GuGRq — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 16, 2022

The Formula 1 2022 season will begin from March 10 with Bahrain GP 2022 The pre-season will begin in Spain from February 23, 2022. The fans are obviously excited for the new season to begin soon.

