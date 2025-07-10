Sports News | We Want to Create Something Big: Spinner Radha After Historic T20I Series Win Against England

Manchester, Jul 10 (AP) The desire to "create something big" played a pivotal role in India winning their first-ever women's T20I series against England, said Radha Yadav, who played a key part in the historic triumph with her spin bowling.

The left-arm spin pair of Radha (2/15) and Shree Charani (2/30) and the experienced Deepti Sharma (1/29) combined to claim five wickets, restricting the hosts to a modest 126 for 7, which India chased down with ease to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series on Wednesday.

"The belief and the dedication this time is really different. I don't know about the past, but this time, this team, this atmosphere (it's) magical. We want to create something big going forward as well," said Radha, who looked really sharp in the field as well.

The left-arm spinner added that though the team still has to improve in certain areas, it is determined to dominate at all cost.

"This (domination) is the path we want to go. Still a lot of things we have to correct; we have that in our minds. But, yeah, this is the different team and we are going to dominate no matter what.

"We started focusing on controlling the controllables. Like, if we are bowling, we have to focus on that and if we are fielding, we have to focus on those particular balls, and batting-wise, we are doing so well. But, particularly, bowling and fielding sets the tone for us."

She added that paying more attention to fielding and bowling has shown results.

"Batting has been really good, but bowling and fielding, we actually touched upon and it is showing us the result," she added.

The spinner said that the team would be aiming to completely dominate the home team by winning the WODI series as well.

"The day we came here, we spoke about... there's three (ODI) matches and five (T20Is). So, eight matches and we were like, we will go absolutely hard at them. And no matter what, we're actually going in that direction and really working hard in bowling, batting, fielding.

"Fitness-wise, we are ticking the boxes and yeah, it really means a lot to us because this is the first time and hopefully another one (ODI series win) is coming up," she added.

With young Shree Charani making a huge impact in the series, Radha said, the fact that she too was a left-arm spinner helped them plan strategies better.

"We both are left-arm spinners and we actually speak every time in practice sessions, what we have to do on certain pitches and what kind of deliveries we have to bowl on certain pitches.

"She's actually bowling those crucial overs in power plays and middle overs. She's doing so well and... like working so hard on certain deliveries, execution part. We are working really hard on that and it's showing us the results."

