Birmingham [United Kingdom], March 30 (ANI): England will be keen to change their recent run in Ashes after failing to lift the trophy in the last eight years.

England's fast bowler Ollie Robinson believes that with the set of changes in their group, it is certainly redemption time for them in the Ashes against Australia.

"I feel like we're a completely different group. Some of the players are the same but we feel like it's redemption time, we can put our wrongs to right and hopefully get a win," Robinson told Sky Sports News.

England last tasted the sweet flavour of victory in Ashes back in 2015. But things have started to change after the return of Ben Stokes and former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum taking up the role of head coach of England's men's Test team. England's test team now seems to be a completely different group even though they still have recognizable faces in their camp.

"We're more exciting now, we play a different brand of cricket and hopefully we can implement that in the summer. Baz is all about entertaining the fans, and Stokesy the same. Whenever we go out onto the field we're just trying to provide that entertainment - whether we win, lose or draw - we're trying to keep Test cricket alive and kicking, and I think we're doing that at the moment," Robinson continued.

The 29-year-old bowler has been on a roll for the past few years. His bowling is becoming more precise and lethal with the passage of time. In 2021 Robinson single-handedly orchestrated India's downfall against England in the third Test match. But featuring in Ashes will be a totally different story.

"It's probably the biggest summer of my career," Robinson said. "It does feel more important than previous years. I've got to get overs into my body and start the season well to give me that confidence going into the Ashes. It's exciting and I'm really looking forward to it.," Robinson told Sky Sports News.

England and Australia will play the first Ashes Test match on 16th June at the Edgbaston Stadium. (ANI)

