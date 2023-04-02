London, Apr 2 (AP) West Ham climbed out of the Premier League's relegation zone and left Southampton in last place with a tense 1-0 win on Sunday.

Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd's 25th-minute header settled a tight, nervy match at the London Stadium between teams who started the day as the bottom two in one of the tightest relegation battles in years.

Such is the congested nature of the bottom half of the standings that West Ham climbed from 19th place to 14th with the victory.

Southampton, which hasn't been out of the Premier League since 2011-12, stayed last and is three points from safety with nine games remaining.

Aguerd found space in a crowded penalty area to head home a curling free kick by Thilo Kehrer, with the goal surviving a long VAR check for offside.

West Ham was good value for the win, with Jarrod Bowen curling against the crossbar in the 47th and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paquetá shooting over from inside the six-yard box after a corner was flicked on.

There was a late scare for the hosts, though, when tall striker Paul Onuachu — on as a substitute to provide an aerial presence — glanced a header against the crossbar. AP

