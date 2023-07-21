Port of Spain, Jul 20 (PTI) The West Indies bowled with a plan and purpose to strike four times, leaving India at 182 for four at tea on the opening day of the second Test here on Thursday.

The runs came thick and fast in the morning session but dried up in the afternoon with India only managing 61 in 24.4 overs.

The batters to be dismised were India skipper Rohit Sharma (80 off 143), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74), Shubman Gill (10 off 12) and Ajinkya Rahane (8 off 36), who fell at the stroke of tea. The success with the ball was largely because of the discipline showed by the West Indies bowlers, something they lacked in the first session.

Jason Holder, who could have had Jaiswal caught at first slip just before lunch, got rid of the talented southpaw by luring him to an expansive drive.

The ball had flown over the gully fielder in the morning on a few occasions, therefore, prompting the hosts to push the fielder back. The ploy worked as Jaiswal mistimed the drive and debutant Kirk McKenzie took a sharp catch.

Next to depart was Shubman Gill, who had his second successive failure at his new batting position of number three. The season Kemar Roach tested him around the off stump and Gill ended up edging a good length ball back to the wicketkeeper.

Rohit, who looked extremely good in the middle, was bowled off a beauty from Jomel Warrican.

The left-arm spinner tossed one up and got it to turn a shade from the off-stump to clip the bails.

Virat Kohli was in the middle at the break with Rahane (8 off 36) playing on to an angled in ball from Shannon Gabriel.

Kohli took 21 balls to get off the mark after being tested by Roach with a relentless fourth stump line.

Earlier, Rohit and Jaiswal maintained their sublime form in the Caribbean to take India to 121 for no loss at lunch.

Young Jaiswal and Rohit, who both scored hundreds in India's dominant win in the opening Test, looked set for another epic partnership. The visitors scored at a run rate of 4.65 in 26 overs.

Jaiswal was dropped at first slip by Alick Athanaze off Holder on the penultimate ball of the session.

The game also marks the 100th Test between the two teams and captains of both India and West Indies were handed a special memento by legend Brian Lara to commemorate the occasion before the start of the game.

The turning pitch in Dominica suited India really well and a more lively track was expected at Queen's Park Oval but the curator decided not to leave any grass on the surface.

The West Indies pacers could not create enough chances after their captain Kraigg Brathwaite put the opposition in to bat with an intent to make use of the early morning moisture in the pitch.

The ball was doing a bit but both Roach and Joseph struggled to consistently bowl in the fourth stump channel.

They chose to use the short ball against the Indian openers but the move backfired. Rohit first unleashed his trademark pull off Roach for the first six of the game before Jaiswal pulled Joseph away for another maximum.

Jaiswal provided a half chance in the sixth over but it was put down at gully.

Rohit got the bulk of the strike in the first hour and he made full use of it.

The India skipper played a gorgeous cover drive off Gabriel before the pacer bowled one short and the seasoned batter was happy to pull it away for another boundary. India were placed comfortably at 57 for no loss after the first hour of play.

Rohit brought his half-century with a six off Roach in the 19th over. It was a pull shot again from the captain that went all the way.

Jaiswal, at the other end, was quick to slash anything wide and picked up the pace towards the end of the session. He brought his fifty with an on the up drive off Joseph.

