New Delhi [India] March 28 (ANI): West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach, is set to rejoin Surrey for his fifth straight season of County Championship cricket after finalizing an agreement to compete in the initial four rounds, as per a report by ESPNcricinfo.

Kemar Roach felt excited to rejoin Surrey for another season, having enjoyed his time with the team over the past four years.

Also Read | RCB 32/0 in 3 Overs| CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Phil Salt Launches Attack, Pushes Rajat Patidar and Co On Backfoot.

"I've enjoyed every moment of my time with Surrey over the last four years and I'm excited to join up with the team again," Kemar Roach said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Roach has claimed 93 wickets at an average of 25. 60 in 28 first-class matches for Surrey, the reigning champions, contributing significantly to the team's three successive title victories. He will be ready for the season opener against Essex, commencing next Friday, along with matches against Hampshire, Sussex, and Somerset.

Also Read | CSK vs RCB IPL 2025: Get Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Prediction and Live Score Updates.

Roach considers The Kia Oval his second home and praises the environment created by Alec Stewart, Gareth Batty, and Rory Burns. He's excited to contribute to Surrey's continued success.

"The Kia Oval is my second home and the environment led by Alec Stewart, Gareth Batty and Rory Burns is one of the best I've been a part of. I'm looking forward to contributing to more success for Surrey in whatever way that I can," he added

Roach's arrival enhances a bowling unit that has been bolstered by the acquisition of Matt Fisher from Yorkshire during the offseason, with New Zealand allrounder Nathan Smith expected to join the club beginning in May.

Alec Stewart Surrey's high-performance cricket advisor felt pleased to have Kemar Roach back with Surrey, highlighting his quality, work ethic, and commitment to the club.

"Kemar has been a big part of our dressing room in the last four years and it is great to have him back. His quality, work ethic, and commitment to the club speak for itself." Alec Stewart said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)