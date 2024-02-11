Adelaide, Feb 11 (AP) West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss Sunday and decided to bowl first against Australia in the second of three Twenty20 matches.

Australia beat West Indies by 11 runs in the first match in Hobart on Friday.

The tourists took an unchanged lineup into Sunday's match at Adelaide Oval.

Pace bowler Spencer Johnson made his international debut in place of Sean Abbott, who is injured, for the hosts.

Australia swept the three-match one-day international series and the teams split their two-Test series.

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph. AP

