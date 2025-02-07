By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The office of the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has returned to the house of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at 21, Ashoka Road, Janpath after the management failed to get a new place due to the ban imposed by the Sports Ministry, a WFI official said.

WFI office had moved out from Brij Bhushan's house to Hari Nagar, following accusations of sexual harassment imposed on him by India's top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik in 2023.

Last month, WFI President Sanjay Singh claimed that the federation's office was located in Hari Nagar. He also confirmed that they had found a new place in Connaught Place and would shift there on February 2.

However, according to the latest developments, the WFI have now returned to Brij Bhushan's house after their failure to get a new premise because of the ban imposed by the Sports Ministry.

"The office of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) returns to the old address, the old registered house of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in New Delhi as management failed to get a new place because the Sports Ministry has still imposed the ban on the federation and no one gives them new premise because of the ban," WFI offical said.

The Sports Ministry suspended the WFI body after the newly elected WFI president Sanjay Singh announced the hosting of the U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh in December 2023.

"We try to find new place but everytime the landlord said you are banned by the Sports Ministry so how could we give you new premise. So to ensure that the game does not suffer and also players do not suffer more so we moved in old place till we didn't get new place for setup and this will be possible when the Sports Ministry removes its ban on us," the WFI official added. (ANI)

