New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Following is the timeline of the chain of events leading up to the IOA dissolving its ad-hoc panel overseeing the WFI on Monday.

It charts all the important events dating back from January 18, 2023 when the wrestlers began their protest at Jantar Mantar to the suspension of the Sanjay Singh-led WFI panel which was elected on December 21 and IOA's subsequent decision to dissolve its ad-hoc panel on the directives of world body (UWW).

Jan. 18: Wrestlers begin protest at Jantar Mantar, accuse WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan of sexual exploitation and intimidation, demand his resignation and dissolution WFI.

Jan 20: Wrestlers write to IOA president PT Usha, demand the formation of an inquiry committee to probe the allegations against Brij Bhushan. IOA forms a seven-member committee, including MC Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt, to probe the allegations of sexual harassment.

Jan 21:Wrestlers call off protest after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur. Sports minister declares formation of an Oversight Committee to probe the allegations. Brij Bhushan asked to step aside till the probe is completed.

Jan 23: Ministry forms 5-member Oversight Committee, led by Mary Kom, to look into the allegations. OC given 4 weeks to complete probe.

Jan 24: Protesting wrestlers express disappointment that they were not consulted by the government on the choice of the OC members.

Apr 16: WFI announces election on May 7 after the OC's report is submitted to the Sports Ministry. Report not made public.

Apr 23: Wrestlers return to Jantar Mantar, say seven female wrestlers, including a minor, have filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan. Wrestlers urge Sports Ministry to make OC's findings public.

Apr 24: Ministry stalls May 7 WFI elections. Asks IOA to constitute an ad-hoc body to conduct the polls within 45 days of its formation.

Apr 25:Wrestlers move SC seeking registration of FIR against Brij Bhushan. SC issues notice to Delhi police.

Apr 27: Formation of 3-member panel by IOA.

May 3: Scuffle breaks out between the wrestlers and Delhi Police, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters. Protesters accuse "drunk officials of manhandling" them and "misbehaving" with the female wrestlers.

May 4: SC closes proceedings on a plea by 3 women wrestlers, who levelled sexual harassment charges after noting that FIRs have been registered and the 7 complainants have been provided adequate security.

May 5: Delhi police record statements of wrestlers, who have filed complaints of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan.

May 10: Wrestlers challenge Brij Bhushan to take NARCO test.

May 11: Police records Brij Bhushan's statement.

May 28: Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, along with other protesters, booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty, while they attempt to march towards the new Parliament.

May 30: The IOC and UWW condemn the police's handling and detention of the Indian wrestlers, calling it "very disturbing." Wrestlers arrive in Haridwar to immerse medals.

June 7: Wrestlers halt protest after Thakur assures them that police investigation against Brij Bhushan would be concluded and the pending WFI elections would be conducted by June 30.

June 12: IOA appoints former J&K High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar as returning officer.

June 13:WFI election scheduled for July 6.

Jun 15:Delhi Police files charge sheet before court.

Jun 19: IOA ad-hoc panel calls five disaffiliated state units for hearing on June 21.

Jun 21: The IOA ad-hoc panel reschedules WFI elections to July 11 after five disaffiliated state bodies, seeking voting rights for the polls, present their cases in hearing.

June 22: The IOA ad-hoc panel reduces Asian Games and World Championship selection to a one-bout contest for six protesting wrestlers.

June 23: Several coaches, parents of wrestlers demand withdrawal of exemption given to six wrestlers.

June 25: The Gauhati HC stays WFI elections, scheduled for July 11, on a petition filed by the Assam WA.

Jul 18: Delhi court grants interim bail to Brij Bhushan. Bajrang and Vinesh get direct entries into the Asian Games.

Jul 19: WFI election scheduled for August 7.

Jul 20: Many junior wrestlers, their parents and coaches reach IOA headquarters, demand withdrawal of exemption granted to Vinesh and Bajrang. WFI election rescheduled for August 12.

Aug 11: Punjab and Haryana HC stay WFI elections scheduled for August 12, following a petition filed by the Haryana WA.

Aug 23: UWW suspends WFI for not conducting its elections on time.

Dec 5: WFI elections scheduled on December 21.

Dec 21: Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan loyalist, elected as new WFI chief.

Dec 21: Bajrang and Sakshi hold press conference where the latter announces retirement.

Dec 22: Bajrang returns Padma Shri in protest against Sanjay Singh's election.

Dec 24: Sports Ministry suspends WFI till further orders after the newly-elected body announces holding the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers".

Feb 13: UWW lifts the provisional suspension on India but directs WFI to provide written guarantees that there would be no discriminatory action against Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi.

Mar 9: The Delhi HC bars WFI from holding trials. It directs ad-hoc panel to hold trials and select the teams for the Asian Wrestling Championships and the World Olympic qualifiers.

Mar 18: The IOA dissolves the ad-hoc committee for wrestling.

