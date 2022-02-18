By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Apart from the senior category, the Wrestling Federation of India is all set to introduce ranking culture in the junior category, to strengthen the bench of the sport in the country.

Also Read | Is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

This module will help the federation to find the local talent, who was left behind due to lack of opportunities and this will help them to do perform on the national and international levels.

"We are already running this programme on the senior level but now we are planning to do this on the junior level too. The main motive behind this is to allow all the players to perform at their level best. For example, if a wrestler from Haryana doesn't get selected for a national camp or any national championship, then he has to compete with his state players in this system and if he successfully scored a medal or ranking in the system. He will be eligible for the national camp," Vindo Tomar, Secretary of WFI told ANI.

Also Read | NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of NEUFC vs BFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

"India performed well in Wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics and won two medals. We are focusing on the game and aiming to grab more medals in international events. We have sent the team abroad for training, after that, they will be travelling to the Netherlands for a championship. Star player Ravi Dahiya is also travelling along with the team," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)