London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Premier League champions Liverpool, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed the opponents for their 'phenomenal' season and shed light on the factors which have helped the Jurgen Klopp-led side cruise to success.

"What they have done is phenomenal. Obviously the first two years it took them some time to rebuild the squad and to create a new culture, a new philosophy and a game model that suited the coach," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"Then they started to recruit every single player in relation to what they needed and that's where I think they were really smart. They bought with specificity for every position that was required. Financially they had a big backing and made some big signings which completely changed the club in my opinion," he added.

When Klopp took over in October 2015, the Reds were tenth in the Premier League. But less than five years later, they have been crowned champions.

Arsenal are slated to play against Liverpool on July 16. (ANI)

