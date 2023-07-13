Roseau [Dominica], July 13 (ANI): India captain Rohit Sharma added another milestone to his illustrated career on Thursday as he completed 3500 runs in Test cricket format.

Rohit achieved this feat during the first Test match against West Indies here at Windsor Park on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rohit became the 20th India batter to achieve the 3,500-run mark in Test format.

Only Kohli (8,479), Cheteshwar Pujara (7,195), and Ajinkya Rahane (5,066) have more Test runs among active Indian players.

Meanwhile, Rohit, who averages 45+ in the format, has reached the milestone after 51 Tests. Besides 15 half-centuries, the India captain has also hammered nine centuries.

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, did not win his first Test cap until 2013. Despite smoking a lot in his debut, he blew hot and cold as a middle-order hitter. After being promoted as an opener in 2019, his fortunes shifted. Last year, he was anointed India's full-time Test captain.

Coming to the match, India captain Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening wicket stand of 146 runs put visitors in a dominant position as West Indies bowlers struggled for wickets in the first session of Day 2 of the ongoing first Test here at Windsor Park on Thursday.

At the time of Lunch, India's score read at 146/0, with Rohit Sharma (68*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (62*) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Rohit and Yashasvi notched up India's first-run opening stand in 23 Test innings. (ANI)

