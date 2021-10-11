Paris [France], October 11 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that he is not entirely happy with the club as he has had to endure a difficult start.

PSG had signed Wijnaldum on a free transfer earlier this year following his departure from Liverpool.

The Dutchman had played a significant role in Liverpool's run to Champions League and Premier League glory under Jurgen Klopp.

"I can't say I'm completely happy. The situation is not what I wanted. I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit, and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to. I was really looking forward to the new step and then this happens. It is very difficult," Goal.com quoted Wijnaldum as saying.

"That's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around," he added.

The Dutchman has appeared in 11 games so far for PSG, but he is yet to record one goal or assist.

PSG is currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with 24 points from 9 games. The side will next square off against Angers on Friday. (ANI)

