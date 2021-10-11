Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on each other in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) Eliminator. The winner of this contest will next face Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 while loser will be eliminated from IPL 2021 playoffs. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IPL 2021 Eliminator RCB vs KKR live streaming online and TV telecast details then you can scroll below for all the relevant information. RCB vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Eliminator.

Delhi Capitals after losing the Qualifier 1 now awaits the winner of this fixture. RCB made it to the playoffs after finishing third while KKR finished fourth. This will be the 28th meeting between these two sides. Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record with 15 wins.

RCB vs KKR Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Eliminator on Star Sports TV Channels

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RCB vs KKR clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network. RCB vs KKR, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Eliminator Clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Eliminator on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RCB vs KKR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

