Sheffield (England), Jun 19 (AP) Sheffield United parted ways with manager Chris Wilder on Wednesday after failing to secure a return to the Premier League.

The team immediately installed Ruben Selles as a replacement for Wilder.

Sheffield United lost to Sunderland in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium last month to miss out on promotion.

Wilder was in his second spell at the Yorkshire club after leading it to promotion in his first stint from 2016-21.

“A Blade through and through, the legacy Chris and his staff have created here will never be forgotten,” Sheffield United said in a statement. (AP)

