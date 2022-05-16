Istanbul [Turkey], May 16 (ANI): Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen, who won medals at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Monday, expressed happiness by saying her match against England was great and she is looking forward for the semi-finals clash.

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen continued her brilliant forms to secure a medal at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships after registering contrasting win in the quarter-finals in Istanbul.

Confirming the first World Championships medal with a place in the semi-finals, Nikhat clinched a dominating 5-0 win against England's Charley-Sian Taylor Davison.

"My bout against England was so great. I only had one strategy that I was able to block her right hand and I was successful in that," said Nikhat Zareen.

"I am very happy that I have won the first medal for India. And I will continue to win for India I hope. My semi-final clash is with the Brazilian boxer. I haven't seen her game yet. I will practise with our coach and plan about it," she added.

The 25-year-old boxer from Telangana once again showed her technical supremacy to hand the country its first medal at this year's tournament with an impressive victory in the 52kg quarter-final. Nikhat's aggressive intent and clean attack left no chance for Davison as the Indian looked in complete control throughout the bout.

Nikhat will now take on Caroline De Almeida of Brazil in the semi-finals. De Almeida thrashed the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver Ireland's Carly McNaul of Ireland by unanimous decision. (ANI)

