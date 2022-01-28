Panaji (Goa) [India], January 28 (ANI): Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez was delighted to have recorded a 3-2 win over Odisha FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Thursday.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (45') scored on the stroke of half-time to put Odisha FC in front but Marquez's men bounced back with goals from Joel Chianese (51'), Joao Victor (70'), and Akash Mishra (73') before Jonathas (84') reduced the margin of defeat.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini, Australian Open 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men's Singles Semifinal Tennis Match?.

"I am very happy because now every game is a battle. Now with this situation which players will be available in your team. Of course, now the key is to try to win the game. We were losing in the half-time, this is the reason that I am happy because it is not easy to turn the score-line and more so against a team who didn't concede goals in their last two games," said Manuel Marquez in a post-match press conference.

"We are on top and we are satisfied. But still, seven games to go. There are teams with 14 games, one with 13 another with 12, even ATK Mohun Bagan left with 10. We are satisfied with our win today. But we have to continue this performance. Of course, we will fight till the end to enter in the top four," he added.

Also Read | ISL 2021-22 Match Result: Hyderabad FC Beat Odisha FC 3-2 at Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The head coach also feels that the team could have played with more control to avoid the late goal by Odisha FC.

"Yes, the problem is that we were losing. And after we equalize early in the second half, but then we entered in the pitch with very offensive players. And maybe that moment when we scored the second and the third goal, we needed more consistency. But finally, 3-2 score-line is good and we are very satisfied with the players. We know that it will be very hard at the end of the competition and we will need almost all the players," said the head coach.

With this victory, Hyderabad FC have consolidated their place at the summit with 23 points from 13 games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)