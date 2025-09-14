New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several leaders extended wishes to Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda, who were crowned champions at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool on Sunday.

Jaismine delivered a stunning win over top seed and Olympic medalist Julia Szeremeta of Poland in the women's 57kg final, prevailing 4-1 by split decision on Saturday. Paris Olympic silver medallist, Szeremeta, began the match at a furious pace, landing counter-attacking blows to the backdrop of cries of 'Julia' from the many locally-based Polish fans in the stands.

But the atmosphere fuelled Jaismine into action, who dominated from the second round onwards, using her height advantage to control the contest and secure a 4-1 victory. PM Modi believes her exceptional performance will inspire several athletes in future.

"Congratulations to @BoxerJaismine for her triumph at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in the 57kg weight category! Her stupendous performance will inspire countless athletes in the times to come. Best wishes for her future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

On Sunday, Minakshi pumelled the Paris 2024 bronze medalist Nazym Kyzaibay 4-1 to take home the women's 48 kg category. These wins have made Jaismine and Minakshi the first Indian champions under the aegis of World Boxing, which is the new boxing world governing body.

"Proud of Minakshi on her outstanding performance at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool! She brings home the Gold in the 48kg category. Her success and determination are very motivating for Indian athletes. Wishing her the very best for her upcoming endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lavished praise on Minakshi for her resilient performance to take the top of the podium and wrote on X, "Congratulations to Minakshi for clinching the Gold Medal in the 48 kg category at the 2025 World Boxing Championship in Liverpool. Your grit, courage, and perseverance have led you to this remarkable feat, setting a shining example for athletes. Wishing you all the best on your future endeavours."

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju extended wishes to Minakshi for her stellar performance and wrote on X, "Minakshi delivers a golden blow for Bharat! In Liverpool, she defeats Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay, Paris Olympics Bronze Medalist, 4:1 to win Gold in the 48kg category at the World Boxing Championships 2025, becoming the second Indian to achieve this glory at 2025 World Championship. Congratulations!"

The Indian contingent concluded their campaign at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool with a total of four medals. Jaismine (women's 57 kg) and Minakshi (women's 48 kg) secured the gold, while Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) secured a silver and Olympian Pooja Rani (80kg) returned home with a bronze.

Overall, a total of 20 boxers from India took part in the championships, including Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen, who made their return to the ring after the Paris 2024 Olympics but returned empty-handed. (ANI)

