New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Justin Langer got a 'probing delivery' on his possible future as coach of the Indian national team but the former Australian opener like his playing days, judged it perfectly and left the one bowled on the "corridor of uncertainty".

Langer, who took a two-year-break after his much publicised acrimonious exit from Australian team's head coach's position in 2022, is back as the head coach of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Countdown Begins! Meet 10 Cool Captains Ready To Dazzle in Biggest T20 League.

He got a straight question first up.

Will he be considering a possibility of coaching Indian team in the near future?

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of RCB in Indian Premier League T20 Season 17.

He first laughed as the franchise very rightly wanted to keep it strictly about themselves but the gritty Aussie very nicely skirted the question.

"I was talking to Ricky Ponting and I cannot believe depth of talent in India. My mind is blown away. India is blessed to have so much of talent and Rahul Dravid must be waking up really excited with amount of talent that he gets to work with," said Langer, carefully side-stepping the issue.

For the record, Dravid's extended contract tenure runs till end of T20 World Cup in June.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)