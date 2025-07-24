Wolverhampton (England), Jul 24 (AP) Premier League side Wolverhampton has completed the signing of Colombia forward Jhon Arias from Brazilian club Fluminense on a four-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 27-year-old Arias impressed at the Club World Cup this summer, helping Fluminense reach the semifinals.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Walks Out To Bat in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Despite Injury; Check 5 Other Instances of Players Braving Injuries To Take the Cricket Field.

Financial terms were not disclosed. According to the BBC, Wolves signed him for an initial 15 million pounds ($20 million) plus a further 4 million pounds in add-ons, which includes European qualification.

Arias, who has won 31 caps, is Wolves' second signing of the summer following attacking midfielder Fer Lopez from Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo on a five-year contract. (AP)

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch England Champions vs South Africa Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)