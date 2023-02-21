Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): The penultimate day of Group Stage matches of the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023 Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh saw Kerala Hockey, Hockey Chandigarh, Delhi Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand, and Hockey Haryana bolster their chances to qualify after victories in their respective games.

Kerala Hockey defeated Hockey Rajasthan by a score of 4-0 in their Pool A encounter. The goal scorers were Dhanya S (8'), Abhirami M T (17'), Amaya K M (60'), and the Player of the Match Anju K (19'), all scoring a goal each to seal the win.

The second match in Pool B ended with Hockey Chandigarh winning against Goans Hockey by a margin of 4-0. Palak (2'), Priyanka Parihar (18'), Kavita (27'), and Simranjit Kaur (50') scored a goal each for Hockey Chandigarh to bag the 3 points. The Player of the Match was won by Rakhi for her impressive contribution to controlling the game.

Delhi Hockey won their match against Telangana Hockey from Pool G by an 8-0 scoreline. Player of the Match and Captain Roobi (20', 23', 41') ran the show, scoring a hattrick in the process. She had help in the form of goals from Muskan (8'), Vidhi Koli (12'), Sonali (14'), Neha (30'), and Megha Bhatt (42') to put the result beyond any doubt.

The fourth encounter of the day between Hockey Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh Hockey was a goal glut with Hockey Jharkhand winning by a 12-0 margin. Player of the match Alka Dungdung (6', 17', 29', 38', 41', 60') took the game away by scoring 6 goals. "It was a great team performance that led to this scoreline and I can't take all the credit but it is great to be recognised, especially in front of the National Squad Selectors", she said after collecting her award.

Rest of the goals were scored by Reshma Soreng (3'), Elin Dungdung (20'), Albela Rani Toppo (34', 60'), Dipti Toppo (35'), and Roshni Dungdung (45').

The final match of the day from Pool D between Hockey Haryana and Assam Hockey was won by Hockey Haryana. Hockey Haryana claimed first blood through a goal from Simranjeet Kaur (5') but Assam Hockey was quick to answer back with an equaliser from Sakshi (11'). Assam Hockey went down a man after Sakshi was shown a green card and Hockey Haryana instantly capitalised with Manisha (25') converting a penalty corner and Monu (26') netting a goal the very next minute. Goals continued to flow from Devika Sen (40', 47'), Jyoti (48'), Priyanka (57'), and Amandeep Kaur (60') to end the game at 8-1 in Hockey Haryana's favour.

Amandeep Kaur was awarded Player of the Match for her influence on the game and a goal in the dying minutes of the match. "This was such a close-fought win but there was never any doubt in the mind of the players, we knew we had to keep working as a team and not panic after we conceded in the early stages of the game. We have made it to the Quarter Finals now and we hope to continue in the same fashion", she said after qualifying.

Hockey Maharashtra will play Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu to kick off action in Pool H at 0700 and Le Puducherry Hockey will take on Hockey Andaman & Nicobar at 0845 and Pool G match between Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Delhi Hockey will start at 1030 while Telangana Hockey and Manipur Hockey will play the last game of the day at 1545. (ANI)

