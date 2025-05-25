New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A member of the Indian women's 4x400m relay team has been dropped from the Asian Championships-bound contingent but there is no clarity on the reason for her exclusion.

The other members of the six-member relay team have already reached the South Korean city of Gumi for the continental championships.

Also Read | Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

There is a possibility that she may have failed a dope test but the officials are tight-lipped on the issue.

"I cannot say anything, I have not seen any official document," an Athletics Federation of India (AFI) official said when asked specifically about a dope violation.

Also Read | PBKS vs MI IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

PTI is withholding the name of the athlete in the absence of an official word on the matter.

The AFI is expecting a podium finish from the women's 4x400m relay.

India had named a 59-member team for the biennial continental championships.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)