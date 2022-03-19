Auckland [New Zealand], March 19 (ANI): After facing defeat by Australia on Saturday in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, India captain Mithali Raj said her side needs to do well in every department as the next two matches are must-win for them.

Fighting knocks from Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia accompanied by Harmanpreet Kaur's late flourish helped India to reach the score of 277/7 in 50 overs.

Also Read | It is India vs Pakistan Once Again As Asia Cup 2022 Set to Take Place from August 27 in Sri Lanka, Tournament to be Played in T20 Format.

"When you lose you always feel that you are 10-15 runs short. Maybe the way the Australians started, they were ahead and the fielders did not back the bowlers when it was needed. It was one of those days when the bowling unit didn't do well but they have been for the last four-five games," said Mithali Raj in the post-match presentation.

"It has do with the girls playing in the leagues in Australia and with that comes a lot of exposure playing with the best players. Experience helps. The bowling did take a hit. The next two games becomes very important and we would look to do well in all departments," the 39-year-old continued.

Also Read | Jay Shah’s Term as Asian Cricket Council President Extended by One Year.

Indian skipper Mithali Raj played a gritty inning of 68 while Yastika Bhatia scored 59 at Eden Park. Harmanpreet Kaur's 57* and Pooja Vastrakar's 34 aided the Women in Blue to finish on high but their efforts went in vain as Australia chased down the target in the last over of the match. Now India will face Bangladesh and South Africa in their next must-win games.

"We got ourselves in that position but the next two games is a must-win for us. Thank all the people, the Indians who have come and supported us today. The experience she gets us over the years. Incredible achievement for a fast bowler to play over 200 games. It takes a lot of discipline, she is definitely a role model for many young girls back in India," she finished.

Australia's Beth Mooney joined Lanning on the crease and made sure their side don't lose their composure going into the death overs. Chase became tricky when Lanning fell 3 runs short of her century in the penultimate over but Beth Mooney with ice in her veins called the game off for Australia in the last over thrilling six wickets win against India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)