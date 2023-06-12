Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): The trophy of the Women's Kabaddi League (WKL), which is going to be held in Dubai from June 16, was unveiled in Indore on Sunday.

The tournament will be organised from June 16 to June 27 in which eight teams will participate. The teams include Rajasthan Raiders, Delhi Dynamites, Gujarat Angels, Great Marathas, Haryana Hustlers, Punjab Panthers, Uma Kolkata and Bengaluru Hawks.

The anthem of the Women's Kabaddi League 2023 was also launched in the city on Sunday night. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WKL, Pradeep Kumar Nehra, the captains and owners of all the eight teams along with the coaches were present on the occasion.

"WKL is to promote women power. Girls from villages and rural areas have been selected for the tournament and they have been made fully prepared for it. These girls have played at school, college and state-level matches," CEO Nehra said.

There are eight teams in the tournament and coaches have also been appointed for all these teams. Bollywood actor Govinda has been made the brand ambassador of the WKL, which will be played for the first time ever, he added. (ANI)

