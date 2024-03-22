Pune (Maharashtra)[India], March 22 (ANI): Five-time finalists Haryana booked themselves a place in the final with a fluent 4-0 win over Hockey Jharkhand in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship 2024 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri on Friday.

Victory for Haryana was their third over Jharkhand in 5 meetings they had so far.The first semifinal of the day was a battle of Haryana pushing from the right channel and Jharkhand defence standing up with good defending.

Jyoti of Haryana was quick and many a time got past the overlap.

First quarter goalless.

It was another penetrative run Jyoti found Sharmila Devi in the circle who fumbled

Finally, Haryana broke the deadlock off an indirect penalty corner scored by Navneet Kaur (27th).

At halftime, Haryana led 1-0.

In the second half, Jharkhand came close through Sangita Kumari who slapped an open opportunity wide.

Then Mahima Tete had her try saved by 'keeper and skipper Savita Poonia.

Haryana added their fourth (4-0) when Deepika's (57th) powerful drag went off a deflection into the goal.Both teams were ties on head to head winning two and losing two respectively.

Jharkhand topped in 2022, 2022, while Haryana were winners earlier - 2019 and 2018.

Three matches of the four were contested for the third position play-off and one in the quarterfinal.

Result: Hockey Haryana: 4 (Navneet Kaur 27 - p.c; Jyoti 40th; Sharmila Devi 44th; Deepika 57th) beat Hockey Jharkhand: 0. HT: 1-0. (ANI)

