Sao Paulo, Sep 25 (AP) The second leg of the Brazilian women's soccer final set a new South American record attendance for clubs of the region, in another sign of the growth of the sport.

Corinthians 4-1 win against Internacional in Sao Paulo brought 41,070 fans to the NeoQuimica Arena on Saturday. The result gave the club its third consecutive Brazilian title and fourth in 10 years. The two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg in front of over 36,000 fans in Porto Alegre last week.

The previous record attendance for club soccer in the region was set in June in Colombia, when America de Cali beat rival Deportivo Cali 3-1 in front of 37,100 fans.

Brazil's soccer confederation pays 33 million Brazilian reals ($6.3 million) to the men's champion. The women's champion receives 1 million Brazilian reals ($200,000). (AP)

