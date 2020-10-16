Bengaluru, October 16: Indian Women pacer Mansi Joshi has been tested positive for coronavirus and hasn't travelled to Mumbai, where all her teammates featuring in the Women's T20 Challenge gathered on October 13.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Mithali Raj as skippers of Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity respectively for the showpiece event. Andre Russell Opts Out as Cricket West Indies Announces Test, T20I Squads for New Zealand Tour.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Joshi has been replaced in the Velocity squad, to be led by Mithali Raj, by uncapped 26-year-old pacer Meghna Singh. The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge to be played from November 4-9 in the UAE. The 2020 Women's T20 Challenge will begin with last year's finalist Supernovas taking on Velocity in the opening game on November 4.

The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in a four-match tournament. Also Read | Andre Russell Dons Different Coloured Shoes Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020, Netizens Went Berserk With Hilarious Tweets (Read Tweets).

Thailand's Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country's first Women's T20 World Cup half-century, adds another feather to her cap as she will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in the tournament.

