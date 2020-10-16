Kolkata Knight Riders are currently locking horns with Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Apart from Quinton de Kock’s batting here was one more player who drew attention. It was Andre Russell who created a buzz on social media owing to the different coloured shoes he wore during the match. Russell wore one shoe which was blue and the other of yellow. The eagle-eyed netizens noticed the same and posted tweets on social media about the same. The Kolkata Knight Riders posted a total of 148 runs and Rohit Sharma’s men have been blazing guns with the kind of batting they are currently putting up. MI vs KKR Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

It was Pat Cummins from Kolkata Knight Riders who scored a half-century from 36 balls. New captain Eoin Morgan was the one who scored the second-highest scorer with 39 runs. The Mumbai Indians bowlers Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jasprit Bumrah were the ones who walked away with one wicket. Rahul Chahar scalped a couple of them. Now, let’s have a look at the tweets posted by the netizens about Andre Russell’s shoes.

Another one

Hope he has not mixed up socks

Love Andre Russell's shoes. Hope he has not mixed up his socks. #IPL2020 — Akshay Ramesh (@iamnotakshayr) October 16, 2020

Yellow and blue

Russell my man got confused between yellow and blue shoes so he wore one of both🤣 — Evil (@Ewaaahh) October 16, 2020

Can be a distraction

Wearing different coloured shoes like Russell. Can that be a distraction for batsman? @unacademy #LetsCrackIt — Jagrat (@IJagrat) October 16, 2020

At the time of filing the story, Mumbai Indians has lost a couple of wickets on the score of 115. Quinton de' Kock was on the score of 64 runs with Hardik Pandya batting alongside on the score of one.

