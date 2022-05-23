Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday.

In this year's Women's T20 Challenge, the three teams will compete from May 23 to May 28 at Pune's MCA Stadium.

The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia. A total of twelve international players will compete in this year's Women's T20 Challenge.

At the time of toss, Harmanpreet Kaur said: "We are going to bat first. First game, so we want to play freely. The prep was great, we spent quality time. It's now time to deliver. Two experienced spinners, Indian pacers and myself (the spinner). Looks like a good batting track. We are looking for a big score."

While, Trailblazers skipper Smriti Mandhana said: "I was looking to field first, So not really sad about losing the toss. We will try and select the best XI possible. We have a good side and will try to dominate them."

Both the teams have played against each other four times and both have won two each with winning the final once against each other.

Supernovas Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Chandu V, Pooja Vastrakar, and Meghna Singh.

Trailblazers Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hayley Matthews, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, and Sharmin Akhter. (ANI)

