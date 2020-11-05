Sharjah [UAE], November 5 (ANI): Velocity won the toss and opted to bat first against Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge here on Thursday.

Velocity are high on confidence as the team defeated Supernovas by five wickets on Wednesday. During the match, Sushma Verma and Sune Luus played knocks of 34 and 37* respectively to help their team chase down the target of 127 runs.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: Delhi Capitals Might Have Edge Over Mumbai Indians, Feels Sanjay Bangar.

The team will be looking to secure their second win in a row and seal a spot in the final, slated to take place on November 9.

Trailblazers, on the other hand, are playing their first game and will be aiming to start the tournament with a victory.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Wishes Diego Maradona Speedy Recovery After Argentina and Napoli Legend Undergoes Brain Surgery.

Velocity made one change in their playing XI, bringing Sushree Dibyadarshini into the team.

Velocity Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(w), Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Ekta Bisht, Leigh Kasperek, Jahanara Alam.

Trailblazers Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)