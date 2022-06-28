Dubai [UAE], June 28 (ANI): India and Sri Lanka players starred in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings after some vital contributions during the three-match series.

In the batting charts, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has gained one spot, moving up to seventh with a career-high rating of 664 ranking points.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test: Joe Root Says, ‘I Am Sure Ben Stokes Has Got the Plans for the India Test in Place’.

Athapaththu was in brilliant form with the bat during the three-match T20I series against India, notching up 139 runs at an average of 69.50. She contributed scores of 16, 43 and 80* in the three matches. India opener Shafali Verma lost two spots, dropping down to fifth after aggregating only 53 runs in three outings.

In the bowling charts, Radha Yadav impressed with her spin, scalping four wickets in three matches at an average of 19.50. Her performances saw her gain seven spots, rising to 13th in the rankings.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2022: Emma Raducanu Victorious on Home Court, No 2 Seed Anett Kontaveit Wins Opener.

Sri Lanka's Oshadi Ranasinghe took five wickets during the series, which saw her move up 11 spots to equal 26th in the rankings. Pooja Vastrakar also moves up 30 spots to 32nd after picking up two wickets during the series.

Inoka Ranaweera, the leading wicket-taker in the series with six scalps, has gained 16 spots to move up to 47th.

In the all-rounders' chart, Athapaththu has gained two spots up to No.7. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also moves up five spots rising to joint 23rd after scoring 92 runs and picking up one wicket during the series.

Pooja Vastrakar has gained 16 spots to move to 35th, while Kavisha Dilhari, who scored 56 runs, moves up 38 spots to 47th overall.

Captain Athapaththu slammed an unbeaten 80 to help Sri Lanka register a thumping-seven wicket win over India in the third and final T20I match of the series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium here on Monday. Sri Lanka's strong performance came a little late as they have already lost the series 2-1 to India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)