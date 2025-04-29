Colombo, Apr 29 (PTI) Veteran off-spinner Sneh Rana grabbed her maiden five-for as Indian women beat South Africa by 15 runs to notch up their second successive win in the ODI tri-series here on Tuesday.

India had beaten hosts Sri Lanka by nine wickets In the opening game on Sunday.

Batting first, rising star Pratika Rawal's 78 and handy contributions from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (41) and Jemimah Rodrigues (41) took India to a healthy 276 for 6 in 50 overs.

In reply, opener Taznim Brits (109) scored a fine hundred but South Africa managed only 261 in 49.2 overs with off-spinner Rana getting 5 for 43 in 10 overs.

Brief Scores:

India women: 276 for 6 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 78, Harmanpreet Kaur 41, Jemimah Rodrigues 41).

South Africa women: 261 all out in 49.2 overs (Taznim Brits 109, Sneh Rana 5/43).

